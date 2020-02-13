Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
1940 - 2020
Bayville - Chang-Nein Ho passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in his home in Bayville. Born on June 22, 1940, he was 80 years old.

Beginning his education in Taiwan, he received his Master's degree from M.I.T. After an initial career in math and science, he was a proud restauranteur before pursuing legal endeavors in his later years.

Chang was a husband and a loving father to his daughter Lisa. He adored young children, loved telling stories and had a kind heart most of the time.

He was a man of strong will, hard work, possibilities and caring in his own way. He will be missed by all that knew him and were touched by his personality.

The Funeral gathering will be at Anderson & Campbell in Toms River N.J. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 2-4 PM, with a service at 4 PM.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
