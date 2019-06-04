|
|
Charlene A. Steib
Howell - Charlene A. Steib, 69, of Howell passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in Jersey City, raised in Middletown, and settled in Howell over 30 years ago. Charlene worked as a teacher for Middletown Township for over 30 years. She loved dogs and was an AKC judge for 20 years. Charlene was Recording Secretary and Obedience Chair of Sand and Sea Kennel Club in Toms River. She was also Obedience Chair and Assistant Show Chair of Palisades Kennel Club and head of the hospitality department at Union City Kennel Club. Charlene enjoyed traveling, puzzles, and celebrating the holidays. Christmas was her favorite time of the year, and she especially enjoyed collecting Christmas sweaters.
Charlene was predeceased by her father, Charles Trost in 1990. She is survived by her mother, Laura Trost of Whiting; siblings, Keith Trost and his wife, Anna Mae of Michigan, Aimee Trost of Howell, and Peter Trost and his partner, John Worek of Lambertville; sister-in-law, Linda Heller of Manchester; brother-in-law, Michael Steib and his wife, Kathi of Middletown; nieces and nephews, Anna Mae Trievel and her husband, Raymond, Keith Trost and his wife, Megan, Meredith Dunigan and her husband, James, Edwin McLaughlin and his fiancé, Caryn Traiman, Brian Steib and his wife, Sarah, Mary Kate Wing and her husband, Jeffrey, Erik Trost, Ryan Trost, and Julia Trost; faithful canine companion, Stormy; and many great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 11:00 AM Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 31 Asbury Road, Farmingdale. Interment will be private. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Charlene's name to any no kill animal shelter of your choice. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019