|
|
Charlene Holmes Mendelsohn
Lakewood - Charlene Holmes Mendelsohn, 75, of Lakewood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in Long Branch, NJ to the late Charles and Viola Holmes, she grew up in Morganville and lived in Brielle and Brick before moving to Lakewood seventeen years ago.
Charlene worked for many years as bookkeeper. Later in life, with her husband, she co-owned and operated a successful electronic sales business for many years.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Harvey Mendelsohn and six children, David Litzas, Jeffrey Holmes and wife Samantha, Kari Cooper, Eileen Brown and husband Glen, Aaron Mendelsohn and wife Linda, and Joseph Mendelsohn. Also surviving are her brother, Robert Holmes; and fourteen grandchildren, Morgan, David, Ian, Sean, Tristan, Aaron, Deanna, Logan, Eric, Alex, Jason, Jacob, Corinne, and Matthew.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on August 3rd, 2019 at 11am at the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 701 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to honor Charlene immediately following the service at the Church Community Education Building.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 701 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. www.pointpresbyterian.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019