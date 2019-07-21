Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church
701 Forman Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Church Community Education Building
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Mendelsohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Holmes Mendelsohn


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Holmes Mendelsohn Obituary
Charlene Holmes Mendelsohn

Lakewood - Charlene Holmes Mendelsohn, 75, of Lakewood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in Long Branch, NJ to the late Charles and Viola Holmes, she grew up in Morganville and lived in Brielle and Brick before moving to Lakewood seventeen years ago.

Charlene worked for many years as bookkeeper. Later in life, with her husband, she co-owned and operated a successful electronic sales business for many years.

Surviving are her beloved husband, Harvey Mendelsohn and six children, David Litzas, Jeffrey Holmes and wife Samantha, Kari Cooper, Eileen Brown and husband Glen, Aaron Mendelsohn and wife Linda, and Joseph Mendelsohn. Also surviving are her brother, Robert Holmes; and fourteen grandchildren, Morgan, David, Ian, Sean, Tristan, Aaron, Deanna, Logan, Eric, Alex, Jason, Jacob, Corinne, and Matthew.

A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on August 3rd, 2019 at 11am at the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 701 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to honor Charlene immediately following the service at the Church Community Education Building.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 701 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. www.pointpresbyterian.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now