Charlene L. Shannon
Charlene L. Shannon 58 was born on March 19,1961, to Prince Lee Cody and Ervin Brinson. She was married to her best friend, John Wesley Shannon Jr. for 27 beautiful years. She has one daughter, who she affectionately called her "ride or die chic", Brianna Lynn. She was a proud mother of a Marine son, Sean Wesley who she affectionately called "her heart". She gained her angel wings on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, New Jersey with family by her side.
Charlene graduated from the Asbury Park High School in 1979. She was a proud "Blue Bishop". She also attended Stewart School of Business.
She was employed by Monmouth Department of Social Service for 33 years, were she worked as a secretary. Charlene was a leader as well as a team player. She served as the President and Executive Vice President of her Union Local 1087 for over 8 years. She retired from her job on February 1, 2020.
Charlene was a member of Circle of Friends and National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club, Inc. In both organizations, she was an asset and a true friend to all who she encountered.
She was a very active member of The Campus of Macedonia Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served on the scholarship ministry. Char who was called by many, had the most infectious smile and beautiful eyes. Charlene was a care giver for many children, and very much a people person. She enjoyed life and loved to travel with her family and friends. Whenever music was playing, you would find her on the dance floor.
Charlene was predeceased by her parents Ervin & Prince, two brothers Ralph Birley & Irwin Brinson, one sister Dianna Miller, maternal Grandparents Ralph & Leola Cody.
She leaves to mourn her loving, devoted husband married on September 5, 1992 of 27 years, John Wesley Jr., her loving children who she adored Brianna Lynn of Neptune, NJ, son Lance Corporal Sean Wesley of Yuma, Arizona, father-in-law John Sr., brother-in-law Craig; two sisters; Janice Mitchell Neptune, NJ, Patricia Cody Farmingdale, NJ., four brothers; Lamont Brinson, Craig Brinson & Ronald Brinson Neptune, NJ, Keith Brinson Tinton Falls, NJ., three aunts Roslyn, Barbara and Juanita all of Atlanta, Georgia., 5 Godchildren; Drew Johnson, Kevin Bridges, Tyshon Brinson, Amani & Saniyah Hughes and a host of nieces, nephews.
Charlene leaves to mourn her second family Theaudric, Deborah and Malissa Holmes. The bond, devotion and love that was shared between Char and Deborah was unbreakable. She also leaves to mourn her sister friends Dedra Allen, JoAnn McNair, Genise Hughes and Sylvia Coleman.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020