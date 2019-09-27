|
Charles A. Cerami
Lavalette - Charles A. Cerami, 89, of Lavallette NJ passed away on September 24, 2019, reuniting with his beloved wife Louise and darling daughter Sheree. Charles is survived by his daughter Charlene, husband, Angelo, and son-in-law, Joe.
Charles will continue to be a role model for his grandchildren, Blake and wife Chelsea, Charlie, Louise, Briana, and Charles. He had passion for hard work, a zest for life, and a recognition of the importance of education. He always had a special twinkle in his eyes around his family, especially with his 2 great-grandchildren, Charlie and Louisa.
Charles, who was the youngest of nine, had an unwavering dedication to all of his siblings and their children. In his circles, he is considered to be a legend as a businessman, mentor, and trailblazer.
A celebration of Charles's life will be held on Sunday, September 29th from 2 to 6 p.m. at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank, N.J. 07701. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 30th, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Rd., Fair Haven, N.J. Interment will follow at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery, Morganville, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 27, 2019