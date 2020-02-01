|
Charles A. Cottrell, Jr.
Jackson - Charles A. Cottrell, Jr., 70 of Jackson, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Charles was a heavy equipment operator with AVP Contracting of Brick N.J, and Sanitary Contracting, Inc. of Flanders, NJ. He retired in 2010 after 43 years. Born and raised in Lakewood, he lived in Point Pleasant and Brick, before moving to Jackson in 1986. Charles loved to share his passion for the outdoors and teach his children how to hunt, fish and play baseball. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the Mets and the Giants, old western movies, riding in his truck, tinkering, junking and teasing his family and friends. Charles had a big heart and was a father figure to many and was the family go-to guy. "We will miss you." He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Lelia Cottrell and siblings, John Cottrell and Betty Jane DeBow.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Diane; his children Tina Brantley and husband Robert, Charles the 3rd, Christopher and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Jesse Brantley and wife Meghan, Jennilee Brantley, Montana Shewan and husband William, Charles the 4th, Nicholas, Trinity and Cayden Cottrell; great grandchildren, Kenzie, Willie and Beau; he was a father figure to his niece Annie Villanueva. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as a long list of cherished family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Shore Vineyard Church, 1 South Main St., Toms River, NJ on Tuesday, February 4th, from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Immediately after, a service will be performed by Shawn McCaffrey, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments. Visit www.kedzfuneralhome to leave condolences.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020