Brick - Charles Arthur Henzel, Jr. 98, passed away on August 16, 2019

Charles was predeceased by his wife Rosanna in December of 2018 and his son Gary in 2011.

Surviving are his son Charles A. III and his wife Janice, his daughter Lorraine Monteforte and her husband David, also daughter-in-law Susie.

His grandchildren: Christopher, Jonathon, Michael, David, Naomi, Damian and Matthew.

His great grandchildren: Adam, Emily, Taylor, Nicholas D., Jake, Benjamin, Cole, Nicholas H. and Emerson Joy.

Family funeral services were held privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019
