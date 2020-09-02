Charles A. Kuyl
Forked River - Retired Captain Charles A. Kuyl #1894
Charles A. Kuyl, 81 of Forked River, NJ passed away March 30, 2020 at home. He was born April 26, 1938 in Patterson, NJ to the late Charles and Carmel Kuyl. He later settled in Ocean County in 1969 where he would raise his family.
Charlie was a great man. He loved his family and his country. He spent a combined 52 years in the military and law enforcement. He served in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed for three years at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany. In 1964 he enlisted into the NJ State police and graduated from their 64th class and would eventually be promoted to the rank of captain. Charlie was most proud of his time with the State Police, and, it should be noted that he was recently honored as Former New Jersey State Police of the Year for 2020. Upon his retirement from the State Police, Captain Kuyl served with the Ocean County Prosecutor's office as Deputy Chief of Investigations.He also served in the NJ State Commission of Investigations as a Special Agent before retiring in 2019.. He was an officiant of St. Pius Church and was a Freemason. He received his master's degree from Rutgers University and was a professor at Ocean County College where he taught Criminal Justice. To list all of Charlie's life accomplishments would be an impossible feat as there are just so many.
We will all miss his loyalty, smile, and endless stories of his adventures. He belonged to a generation that held deep values and traditions, and those values are what made Charles so special. He was the epitome of a true gentleman. He had a zest for life and even at 81 could be found working out in his personal gym, enjoying a glass of red wine, checking on his neighbors, or watching his favorite Clint Eastwood movies.
Charles is survived by his wife Karen Kuyl, sons Charles Kuyl and Alfred Kuyl (Sandy), his stepsons John Lane (Alisia), Franklin Lane (Leanna), and Benjamin Lane (Huay Keng). His sisters, Marilyn Kuyl and Kathy Vankershaver, and a brother Ronald Kuyl. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Charles, Abigail, Carolyn, Scott, Elizabeth, Devon, Ashely, Emily, Gillian, Damien, Franklin, John, Marianne, and Lauren.
A memorial mass will be held Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 11 am at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River, NJ. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family visit www.laytons.net
His family would like to thank everyone for the expressions of love and friendship that has been extended during this difficult time.