Charles Agar
Matawan - Charles Agar, 77, of Matawan, New Jersey, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. He was born on August 9, 1942 in New York City. In 1961 at age 19, Charlie purchased a house for his mother and siblings and moved the family from Manhattan to Keansburg. He later resided in Long Island City, New York, until moving to Old Bridge in 1989. Charlie was a retired Principal for Capital Moving & Storage, in Jersey City. He was a former member of the Keansburg Fire Company #1 and an active member of "Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh," Old Bridge. Charlie was also a member and past Vice President of the Teamsters Local 814.
Charlie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Arlene (Butler) Agar, his loving children, Judith Jimenez and her husband Richard of Middletown, Darleen Lawrence and her husband Marc of Middletown, Charlene Kiley and her husband Christopher, of Alamo, California, Kimberly Hynes and her husband Peter of Old Bridge and Daniel Agar of New York, New York. He will be missed by his cherished grandchildren, Kyle Jimenez, Shannon Lawrence, Hayley Lawrence, Gavin Jimenez, Brett Lawrence, Brendan Kiley, Noah Hynes, Erin Kiley, Ryan Hynes and Shawn Hynes. Charlie is also survived by his siblings Patricia Santangelo, William Agar, Sr. and his wife, Karen, Richard Agar and his wife, Barbara, and Susan Svenson and her husband, James. He was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn (Robinson) and Joseph Agar, and his brothers, Joseph and Robert Agar. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Charlie will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM and Wednesday morning from 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019 at 10 AM at Most Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, 133 Amboy Road, Matawan. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel. In Lieu of flowers donation in memory of Charlie can be made to Most Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, 133 Amboy Road, Matawan, New Jersey 07747 would be appreciated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit,www.shorepointfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019