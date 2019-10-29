|
|
Charles Ames "Bud" White Sr.
Red Bank - Charles Ames "Bud" White Sr. passed away peacefully on October 28th in Red Bank at the age of 96.
Bud was born in Long Branch to the late Minnie and Ensley White. He attended Red Bank High School and went on to graduate from Mount Hermon college-preparatory school in 1941. He proudly served aboard the Patrol Rescue Escort Whitehall in the Pacific as Electronics Technician 1st Class in WWII. Bud graduated from Cornell University in 1949 with his Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering.
Bud began a long career in television engineering starting at Allen B. DuMont Laboratories in Paterson. During that time, he was particularly proud to have helped design the first generation of consumer television sets. Bud went on to work for Westinghouse where he served in various managerial roles in quality control of consumer electronics and air conditioning.
Bud was a former New Brunswick Lions Club member, and he served as the Parks & Recreation Commissioner of Little Silver. After retiring, Bud volunteered at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank. He was also an avid fisherman, sailor, ice boater and skier, as well as a ham radio operator.
Bud was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Muriel (Holmes), brothers Ensley M. White, MD and William H. R. White II, MD, as well as his son, Charles Ames White Jr. He is survived by his children Barbara Ewald (Jeff), Patty Lipert (Alex), and Ed White (Cathy) along with 6 grandchildren, Ken, Matt, Dan, Kevin, Sarah and Joel.
Visiting hours are Friday, November 1st, 3 - 7 PM at John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank. A service will be held at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church at Red Bank on Saturday, November 2nd at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to , online at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/cawhite or via phone or mail referencing Memorial ID 11784081.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019