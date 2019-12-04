Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Forked River - Charles P. Baumgardt, 73, of Forked River, NJ, passed away December 3, 2019. Born in Long Branch and raised in Middletown, NJ. Charles lived in Bayville, NJ, before moving to Forked River, NJ, in 2003. He was in the National Guard and worked for J.W. Finley and previously owner Bayville Cedar Products.

Charles is predeceased by his wife Dolores, his brother Hans, and his sister Joan "Hanna" Kingsland.

He is survived by his brothers Richard and Walter, his son Kenneth, daughter Rachel and long- time companion Nancy Munnings. He will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. An entombment of cremains will follow the memorial visitation at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ.

Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
