Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine's Church
110 Bray Ave.
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bolin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Bolin Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Bolin Sr. Obituary
Charles Bolin, Sr.

Middletown - Charles Bolin, Sr. 92 of Middletown passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2018 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. At Charlie's request, in lieu of flowers, please remember him in your prayers. For full obituary, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now