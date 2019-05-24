|
|
Charles Bolin, Sr.
Middletown - Charles Bolin, Sr. 92 of Middletown passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2018 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. At Charlie's request, in lieu of flowers, please remember him in your prayers. For full obituary, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 24, 2019