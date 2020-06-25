Charles Brewster Scully
Live Oak,FL - Charles Brewster Scully, age 76, of Live Oak, Florida passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York to John Joseph and Helen Zavostowski Scully.

Charles proudly served in the US Marines, serving two tours in the Vietnam War. Charles retired after 30 years as a bus driver with the New Jersey Transit Authority. Charles enjoyed gardening and everything outdoors. After his retirement, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning a farm and having his animals.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paulette Renee Scully; children, Monique Gribb (Randy), Alison Wilson (Greg), Ruby Sura (William), and Jay Scully (Jennifer); brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Shelia Levine; grandchildren, Ivy, Ryan, Brian, Trevor, and Conner; and his beloved German Shepard, Hera.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Charles to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
