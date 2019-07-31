|
|
Charles C. Earley, Jr.
- - Charles C. Earley Jr. age 77 passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at The Atrium Care Center in Matawan.
Charles was a member of The First Methodist Church Asbury Park. He worked many positions including, H.J. Bailey Neptune, in the warehouse, a Neptune district teacher, a juvenile officer in Jamesburg, post office and Harbor Isalnd Spa in Long Branch. He was a Vietnam Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Irizarry, a daughter, Renee Earley, a son, Charles Earley III and wife Sandy and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday Aug 2, 2019. 9-10am with a service at 10am at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave Asbury Park, NJ.
Interment 11:30am Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery immediately following the service.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019