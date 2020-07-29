1/1
Charles "Charlie Beach" Carroll Sr.
Jackson - Charles Carroll Sr."Charlie Beach", 66 of Jackson, NJ passed away on Monday July 27, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY.

Charlie was born in Long Branch, NJ he lived in Oakhurst, NJ then Point Pleasant, NJ before moving to Jackson, NJ in 1988.

He was the owner and operator of Beach Trucking in Jackson, NJ which he ran with his son.

Charlie was a licensed helicopter pilot and loved to fly. He could fix or build anything. He loved his family and his work, and he will be dearly missed.

Preceded in death by his parents Minnie (Dugan) Conrad, his step-father Harry Conrad, his sister Susan Boyce and his nephew Richard Boyce. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Colleen (Meyer), two sons; Charles "Charlie" Jr. and William "Billy" both of Jackson, NJ, three daughters; Bridget Volker of South Bound Brook, NJ, Suzanne Soden of Barnegat, NJ and Colleen Oropeza of Beachwood, NJ, his six grandchildren; Sean Volker, Taylor, Allie, and Harper Soden, and Carter and Carlos Oropeza and also his nephew Kenny Boyce of Wall Twp., NJ.

The Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday August 1, 2020 between 2-4pm at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals Debow Chapel 150 West Veterans Highway, Jackson, NJ. Committal will be Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Life Chapel 3118 Bridge Ave. Point Pleasant, NJ 08742. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
