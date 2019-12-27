|
Charles Centimole Jr., 69 of Hazlet, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at home.
He was a Welder for many years with Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union #9 of Central Jersey in Englishtown.
Of the many things that brought color to the story of Charles life, known affectionately as 'Crazy Charlie', he would always recall interesting stories of past events, people or places; was known to be an all around funny guy, had lots of friends, loved life and being around people.
He was especially an avid car enthusiast, specifically interested in street rods.
Charles was predeceased by his parents Charles C. Centimole and Mary T. (Mocci) Centimole and brothers-in-law George Magnenat and James Cavallaro.
He is survived by his loving siblings Mary Magnenat of Morganville, Carmella Cavallaro of Matawan, Joseph Centimole and his wife Carmella of Aberdeen, Carmen Centimole and his wife Janet of Farmingdale, and Michael Centimole of Howell.
Charles also leaves behind 9 cherished nieces and nephews George, David, Michelle, Danielle, Christina, James, Marc, Joseph and Louis.
At the request of the family, Charles will be privately cremated.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial visitation for Charles on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 from 4PM to 8PM.
Arrangements were entrusted to and under the direction of Day Funeral Home of Keyport.
