1/1
Charles "Giggy" Cerami
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Giggy" Cerami

Toms River - Charles A. "Giggy" Cerami, 83, of Toms River, NJ passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in Belleville, NJ before moving to Toms River in 1973. Giggy proudly served his country in the United States Army and then established a career as C0- Owner of the Candlelight Inn Motel and C & C Cerami Construction in Lavallette, NJ along with his long time Partner of 50 years, Charles W. "Whitey" Cerami. He is preceded in death by his parents Salvatore and Dorothy (Terranova) Cerami, his brother Anthony, his sister Bessiann Woodcock, as well as his son-in-law David L. Szalkowski. Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years Carol (Wooliscroft) Cerami, daughter Elayne Cerami Szalkowski of North Carolina, son Salvatore Cerami of Toms River, NJ, son David C. Cerami and his wife Leyla of North Carolina, and two grandchildren; Leo Szalkowski and girlfriend Brianna Gebhardt and Emily Kavcnik and her husband Matej. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10am at St Pio of Pietrelcina, Lavallette, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved