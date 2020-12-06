Charles "Giggy" Cerami
Toms River - Charles A. "Giggy" Cerami, 83, of Toms River, NJ passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in Belleville, NJ before moving to Toms River in 1973. Giggy proudly served his country in the United States Army and then established a career as C0- Owner of the Candlelight Inn Motel and C & C Cerami Construction in Lavallette, NJ along with his long time Partner of 50 years, Charles W. "Whitey" Cerami. He is preceded in death by his parents Salvatore and Dorothy (Terranova) Cerami, his brother Anthony, his sister Bessiann Woodcock, as well as his son-in-law David L. Szalkowski. Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years Carol (Wooliscroft) Cerami, daughter Elayne Cerami Szalkowski of North Carolina, son Salvatore Cerami of Toms River, NJ, son David C. Cerami and his wife Leyla of North Carolina, and two grandchildren; Leo Szalkowski and girlfriend Brianna Gebhardt and Emily Kavcnik and her husband Matej. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10am at St Pio of Pietrelcina, Lavallette, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
.