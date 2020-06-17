Charles Christian Maute
Tinton Falls - Charles Christian Maute July 5, 1926 to June 3, 2020
Someone we thought would be here forever isn't.
Great-grandson Ezra's hand-made card holds a large heart, carefully cut from red construction paper, almost perfect but for a small piece torn from it. For now, it represents how all our hearts feel, torn and broken without our brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Charles was the core of our family and the reason that we all are who we are. A true gentleman in both his words and actions, every one of us has had a part of our life touched by his existence. One month short of turning 94, Charles outlived many of his contemporaries and had a great quality of life, remaining able to enjoy it until the very end.
During WWII Charles was 16 when he left Frank H Morrell High School in Irvington to enroll at the Casey Jones School of Aeronautics in Newark, enlisted in the Air Corps Reserve at 17, then the U.S. Army Air Corps, followed by the New Jersey Air National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant Major after 36 years from the New Jersey Army National Guard serving as a helicopter and aircraft mechanic with the 50th Armored Division Support Command based at Linden Airport.
Charles, like his father Christian, had a multitude of talents and was skilled in many things. He was a great mechanic and handyman, able to diagnose and fix any nature of problems be it with a helicopter, a car, on a boat or anything around the house. Charles was at his happiest lending a hand helping neighbors and friends with their repair projects. However, sailing was where he found his true bliss, beginning on his "C" Fever (after John Masefield's poem Sea Fever), with wife Margaret, later with his step-son Doug on the Cassandra and numerous times in the company of his Shrewsbury Power Squadron friends on their graceful sailboats.
Charles was predeceased by his devoted parents Christian Maute Jr. and Marie Vogel-Maute, his grade school sweetheart and wife of 47 years Margaret Mulliner-Maute, his dear son John Christian Maute, his loving second wife of 22 years Norma Banta-Maute and his respected brother-in-law Edward Lee. He is survived by and will always be remembered in the hearts of his dear sister Marilyn Lee (Grand Gorge NY), his daughter Barbara, his son-in-law Philip Castiglione (Toms River NJ), his daughter-in-law Ruth Maute (Virginia Beach VA), and his step-sons Robert (Christina) Banta (Andover MA), Mark (Linda) Banta (Larchmont NY), and Douglas Banta and his partner Michele Mastrangelo (Ocean NJ). He is remembered also by his devoted grandchildren and their spouses, who had been a wonderful part of Charles' life and who had been so very special to him, J. Christian (Kristy) Maute Jr. (Virginia Beach VA), Thomas (Jessica) Maute (Rockville VA), Emme (Justin) Castiglione-Dodd (Philadelphia PA), Gregory (Lorin) Castiglione (Toms River NJ), and Allyssa (Ryan) Blumenthal (Toms River NJ). In addition, Charles' life was happily enhanced by his step-grandchildren Robert, Peter, Isabel and Garrett Banta. A very proud great- grandfather, Charles thoroughly enjoyed being in the company of his cherished great-grandchildren Cole, Chet, Jillian and Benjamin Maute, Ezra and Anna Dodd, his namesakes Charli and Christian Castiglione, and Reese, Melanie and Noah Blumenthal. Charles is also survived by his beloved nephews Bill Lee (Lake Como NJ) and Kevin Lee (Asbury Park NJ), and nieces Karin Lee-Householder (Grand Gorge NY), and Bonnie Churchill (Rio Rancho NM).
"...your heart is a flame that will never go out because your spirit is as bright as the sun." - Ezra's goodbye message to his great-grandpa. Although his passing is sad, Charles will have an afterlife in the memories of those who dearly loved him. We are so grateful to have been blessed to share in his almost 94 years of an amazing life's journey - a legacy time cannot erase because he is leaving it in the hearts of others.
A faithful member of the Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church for over 64 years, Charles inspired us to find the little bits of good in each day among the stress and the ordinary, and be grateful for that good, and for our hours on this earth. Our family wishes that you remember Charles as the kind and giving man that he truly was.
Charles' wishes were to be cremated and his ashes dispersed into the sea, reuniting with those of his wife Margaret and son John's. Due to the current restrictions we had to change how we say our goodbyes. A memorial gathering for Charles will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family suggests that you please consider a donation in Charles' memory to the Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank NJ 07701 or to one of your own favorite charities. To share messages of condolences or a favorite memory, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
"Bear", I know you will always go with me and be my guide, in my most need be by my side - I love you and miss you so - "Bob"
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.