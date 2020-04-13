|
|
Charles Costantino
Forked River - Charles "Charlie" Costantino, 86, Formerly of Forked River, passed from this life on April 11, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison from complications of Alzheimer's and possibly COVID-19. A resident of the NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, he proudly served in the US Army from 1956- 1958, Ft. Benning GA.
Born Sept. 21, 1933 to Frank and Marie Costantino in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York,
Charles was predeceased by his parents, his brother Frank Jr. and his sister MaryAnn (Hug). Survived by wife Madeline, daughter Regina (Frank) Discenza, Son Charles (Sylvia), and 4 Grandchildren, Craig Costantino, Louis Discenza (US NAVY JUNIOR OFFICER CANDIDATE), Amanda Costantino and Christian Discenza. Brother in law to William and Sharon Riccio, Marilyn Costantino, Robert Hug. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He married the former Madeline Riccio on Sept 17 1960 at St. Mary Star of the Sea, Brooklyn, NY.
Mr. Costantino was a member of the Newspaper Guild of New York and worked 40 years for the New York Times retiring in 1995.
The couple moved from Brooklyn to Staten Island in 1964 and then retired to New Jersey in 1998. Parishioner of St. Cecelia's, Iselin, former parishioner and usher at St. Pius X Forked River and St. Joseph-St Thomas, Staten Island, NY.
Mr. Costantino enjoyed gardening, travel, watching old westerns, and doing his own car repairs until computers took over.
Private burial and service at Resurrection Cemetery Staten Island.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Salesians of Don Bosco, 174 Filors Lane, Stony Point, NY 10980
Special thanks to the Emergency Room staff at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020