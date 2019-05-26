Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
685 Hooper Avenue
Island Heights - Charles Crescenz, 71, of Island Heights died peacefully at home on Wednesday morning. He was a US Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. After returning home, he began his career with the New Jersey State Police as a trooper and retired in 1991 after 21 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Crescenz; their 2 children and their spouses, Evan Bergstrom and his wife Gina Shaw of Montclair, Jeffrey Crescenz and his wife Jessica of Toms River; five grandchildren, Annika, Adrian, Katia, Colin and Henry. He is also survived by four brothers: Peter, Steven, Joseph and Christopher.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, June 21st at 3pm at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River followed by a memorial service and repast at the American Legion Post 129, 2025 Church Road, Toms River. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
