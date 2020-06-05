Charles Cuttaia
1945 - 2020
Charles Cuttaia

Lakewood - Charles Cuttaia, 74, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Atlantic Coast Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Lakewood, New Jersey.

He was born September 30, 1945 to Angelo and Rose Cuttaia formerly of Tinton Falls.

Charles is survived by his two sisters, Sandra Snider and her husband John of Brick Township, and Elizabeth Vena of Spring Hill, Florida, his three lovely daughters, Cristine, Alexandra and Francesca, and two grandchildren.

Due to the Pandemic, all services were held privately and entrusted to the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell.

For further info:

funeralhomenj.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
