Lakewood - Charles D. Keenan, Jr., 84 passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 in Ocean Grove. A resident of Lakewood, Charlie was born & raised in Neptune. He graduated from Neptune High School, Class of 1953, where he was a star baseball pitcher. His love of the game stayed with him all his life as he was a devoted NY baseball fan! He served in the US Coast Guard Reserves after graduation until 1969. Charlie worked for 35+ years as an Inspector for Monmouth County Weights & Measures. He was a past member of the Holy Name Society and the Neptune Republican Club. He was predeceased by his parents, his son and his wife of over 35 years, Linda. He is survived by his loving daughters, Deborah Neff (nee; Keenan) and her husband Glenn and Danielle Daly (nee; Cornelius) all of Ocean Grove. He had 4 beautiful grandchildren Rachel and her husband Paul, Nicholas, George & Alexandria and 1 great-grandson, Julius. Friends and Family are invited to view from 3-7pm on Tuesday May 28th at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A Christian Rite of Burial will be on Wednesday May 29th at 10am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Bradley Beach. Followed by the interment at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In Lieu of Flowers a donation can be made in Charlie's name to his favorite charity, St. Jude. Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019