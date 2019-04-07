Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Delray Beach, FL - Charles David Meeker, Jr. ("Dave"), 62, of Delray Beach, Fl, and formerly of River Plaza, NJ, passed away on March 19, 2019, at his home.

Dave was born in Red Bank, NJ to the late Charles David Meeker, Sr. ("Buck") and Patricia (Watkins) Meeker. He graduated from Middletown High School North. Dave worked as an independent construction contractor. Before moving to Florida, Dave was an active volunteer member of the River Plaza Hose Co in the River Plaza Section of Middletown Township, NJ.

In Florida Dave was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) Aerie 4476 since 2009 and a former member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (B.P.O.E.) Lodge 1770. He received special recognition in both organizations for his devotion and service.

Dave enjoyed cooking, woodworking and playing softball. He also loved watching the Oakland Raiders and the NY Mets. Dave could always be seen wearing a baseball cap and a pencil behind his ear.

Dave is survived by his loving life partner of 27 years Suzanne "Suzi" Harper; brother Michael Meeker, brother Matt Meeker and sister-in-law Margaret (Biancamano) Meeker; sister Susan Meeker Diebold and brother-in-law Donald Diebold; nephews Brian Meeker and his wife Samantha and grandniece Peyton, nephews Scott Meeker and Michael Diebold; and niece Britney Diebold.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, April 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the River Plaza Hose Co, 26 Applegate St, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
