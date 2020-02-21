|
Charles Donohue
North Palm Beach, FL - Charles Donohue, 60, of North Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Bradley Beach, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Orange, NJ and was raised in Middletown residing there for many years before moving to Bradley Beach. Chas worked as a Management Systems Specialist for the National Park System of NJ and NY. He started his 37 year career for the park system as a lifeguard and then moved to various positions. His last assignment was at Liberty Island NY before his retirement in 2019. He was a proud member of the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh. He loved biking and competed in many triathlons.
Surviving is his brother Edward James Donohue; sisters, Veronica Maeve Hofman and her partner Issy Kurz, and Christine K. Donohue; aunts, Maureen Nevin and Eileen O'Brien; and many life long friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Veronica Donohue, and his brother Tracy Donohue.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at St Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Charles' name to the or to the National Diabetes Association. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020