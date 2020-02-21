Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:15 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Rd
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Donohue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Donohue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Donohue Obituary
Charles Donohue

North Palm Beach, FL - Charles Donohue, 60, of North Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Bradley Beach, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Orange, NJ and was raised in Middletown residing there for many years before moving to Bradley Beach. Chas worked as a Management Systems Specialist for the National Park System of NJ and NY. He started his 37 year career for the park system as a lifeguard and then moved to various positions. His last assignment was at Liberty Island NY before his retirement in 2019. He was a proud member of the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh. He loved biking and competed in many triathlons.

Surviving is his brother Edward James Donohue; sisters, Veronica Maeve Hofman and her partner Issy Kurz, and Christine K. Donohue; aunts, Maureen Nevin and Eileen O'Brien; and many life long friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Veronica Donohue, and his brother Tracy Donohue.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at St Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Charles' name to the or to the National Diabetes Association. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -