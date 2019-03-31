|
|
Charles E. Bernath
Matawan - Charles E. Bernath, 72, of Matawan, passed away Thursday March 28, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel.
Charles was born to the late Stephen Bernath and Sophie (Pado) Bernath and was raised in Carteret, becoming a high school graduate of Carteret High School.
He was Chief Engineer and a 27-year Life member of the Washington Engine Company Number #1 of Matawan, a Navy Veteran, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War Conflict from 1964-1968 as a Musician Third Class with the Commander Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla Twelve Staff, as a guitarist, he enjoyed boating, loved his family, especially his grandchildren and led his life with a servant's heart.
He was predeceased by a brother Stephen Bernath Jr.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife Lorraine Bernath; children Brian Bernath and his wife Kim of Aberdeen, Robert Bernath and his wife Nore of Holmdel and Kimberly Lentz and her husband Robert of Tinton Falls and grandchildren Anthony and Joseph Bernath as well as Robert Jr. and Carlee Lentz.
A visitation will be held for Charles on Monday April 1, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and on Tuesday April 2, 2019 9AM at the funeral home for a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clement's Church of Matawan.
Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum of Holmdel.
To offer the family of Charles your condolences, to send flowers, or for directions to our funeral home, please visit our website at www.dayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019