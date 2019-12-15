|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Charles E. Harrell
1/11/1924 - 12/15/2018
There are no words to express how we feel. I was trying to think of expressions that had never been used before, but there are none. You and mom have been re-united for a year now. To you and mom, we miss you, we love you and look forward to seeing you again. Sometimes memories are not enough. On behalf of the family, you were, and still are, special to each of us for forever and a day.
"Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal."
The Harrell, Childs, Green and Smith Families
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 15, 2019