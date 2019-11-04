|
|
Charles E. Lee Sr.
Charles E. Lee Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was being cared for at home by his family.
Born and raised in Bradley Beach, NJ, Charles is remembered as an Army Veteran, member of the Asbury Park Elks #128 and an electrician from the Long Branch Board of Education. Charles was forever helping others and tinkering in the house or out in the garage after his retirement and stroke in the early 90's.
Charles was predeceased by his wife Maryann ( DeTore). He is lovingly survived by his sons Michael (and wife Diane) and Charles Jr. , grandchildren Theresa (and husband Steven McCarthy), Anthony, Angela, Charles and John Lee, Christina and Joseph Yglesias, and great grandchildren Avery and Anderson McCarthy.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune on November 6,2019 from 4pm-8pm. A 10am mass will be held November 7, 2019 at Church of the Ascension, Bradley Beach. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .
