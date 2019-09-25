|
|
Charles Edwin "Ed" Green
Brick - Charles Edwin "Ed" Green age 95 of Brick Township died Monday September 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Ed was born and raised in Kearny before moving to Brick Township in 1966. Ed retired as a Purchasing Manager for 1st National State Bank in Newark where he had worked for over 25 years. He attended Living Faith Bible Church in Brick and was a member of Deauville Beach and Bay Association for many years.
Ed was pre-deceased by his devoted wife Veronica in 2003 and his brother William Green.
Surviving are his son Thomas and his wife Maria of Toms River; his daughter Kathryn Cartwright and her husband Edward of Point Pleasant; and his sister Grace DePolo of Point Pleasant. Ed is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Kevin and his wife Heidi Green, Brian Green, Christine Cartwright and Laura Briggs and her husband Jon and 4 great grandchildren, Isabella and Jackson Green and Sarah and Andrew Briggs.
Viewing hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. Funeral services will also be offered Thursday at 7:30pm. Cremation will be private. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019