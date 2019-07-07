Services
Charles F. Corbin Obituary
Charles F. Corbin

Whiting - Charles F. Corbin, 85, of Whiting passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Charles was a computer programmer for the Department of Defense, Fort Monmouth for many years before retiring. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he grew up in Lakehurst until joining the U.S. Navy. He proudly served during the Korean War. Upon getting married, Charles & Norma moved to Hazlet where they lived for 30 years. They moved to Lakewood for several years before settling in Whiting in 2004. Charles was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, Whiting. Charles was predeceased by his wife Norma in 2016 and is survived by his son Curtis Corbin of Tinton Falls. A committal service will be held 12pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd., Whiting. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
