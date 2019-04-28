|
|
Charles F. "Chucky" Mohr Jr.
Spring Lake - Chucky Mohr - 59 years ago, God blessed the Mohr family of Spring Lake with a very special son they named "Chucky" (Charles F. Mohr, Jr.). During his life, Chucky touched many lives with his boundless joy, unique comments and profound love for the Lord. On April 17, 2019, God called Chucky home to join his parents Edna & Charles and many others who loved him so dearly.
The most important things in Chuck's life were his family, his church (Manasquan Baptist), his town of Spring Lake, and Special Olympics. He was also an active member of Holy Innocents Society at St. Mark's Church in Sea Girt and participated in many of the activities led there by Frank Walsh.
He graduated from HW Mountz and Manasquan High Schools. He was always treated with love and respect by the wonderful shop owners and residents of Spring Lake. He was known by many in town as "The Mayor", "The Chief of Police", and "The Beach Manager". You always knew Chucky was on the job when you saw his infamous pink bicycle parked in front of your store.
Chucky was a lifelong participant in Special Olympics. He won many awards for swimming, bowling, basketball and baseball. In 1985, at the Special Olympics National Championships in Park City, Utah he won the Gold Medal for cross country skiing. When accepting the award on TV, he thanked his parents, his church, his town of Spring Lake, and his cat Delilah.
Chucky is survived by his brother Barry and wife Sandy of Sea Bright, sister Susan Rocha and husband Gerson of Tampa, sister Sharon Murphy and husband John of Wall, and brother Jonathan of Bar Harbor. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews including some who were especially close including Lisa Santos who worked as his loving caregiver, Barry Mohr Jr. who took him on exciting cross-country vacations and Edan Mohr who shared a very special place in his heart.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the wonderful nurses and health aides at Bayshore Healthcare Center in Holmdel who took such loving care of Chucky over the last few years.
Services will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd, Wall. Visitation on Thursday May 2nd from 3-7pm. Pastor Gratzel will lead a final celebration of Chuck's life on Friday May 3rd, at 11:00am after which Chuck will be laid to rest between his parents at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Chuck's name to the Special Olympics NJ, 1 Eunice Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019