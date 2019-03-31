|
Charles F. Rose Jr.
Beachwood - Charles F. Rose, Jr., known to his friends and family as "Charlie", passed away on March 26with his beloved wife, son, and daughter at his bedside. He will be greatly missed by wife of 53 years Laurie, daughter Pam and son-in-law Jerry, grandchildren Charlie, Noah, and Hazel, son Charles and son-in-law Ryan, and by his many friends and other family.
Charlie grew up in Roselle Park and summered in Ortley Beach, where he acquired a lifelong love of the water and boating. After high school, he served in the US Coast Guard Reserve, an experience that gave him the confidence to continue his education, later graduating from Trenton State College to become a teacher. After teaching at the Marie H. Katzenbach School for the Deaf, he and his young family moved down to the shore, where he taught graphic arts and photography at Lakewood High School for many years.
Charlie instilled in his family a love of travel, enjoying many adventures around the country and abroad. Whether the trip was a drive along the California coast with his family, a multi-day sailboat cruise with friends, visiting a new country, or a pleasant week on a modern cruise ship with his wife, Charlie was game to see the world.
Those close to him had the pleasure of knowing a kind and friendly man, who knew how to take pride in his work and the accomplishments of his family without becoming hard, a man who was supportive and caring without being played for a fool, and a man who knew how to take joy in the simple day to day pleasures of life while being ready for the next adventure. His was a balanced life and he will be sorely missed.
There will be a memorial gathering for him on Monday April 1 from 2-5pm at the Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals 412 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences can be sent to carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019