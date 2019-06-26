Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles F. "Chuck" Sturman Sr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles F. "Chuck" Sturman Sr. Obituary
Charles "Chuck" F. Sturman, Sr.

Forked River - Charles "Chuck" F. Sturman, Sr., age 76, of Forked River died Saturday at Kimbal Medical Center, Lakewood. He was a very active 25-year volunteer for the Lacey Township Pop Warner Football Association and was an avid fisherman.

Mr. Sturman was predeceased by his first wife Barbara and his son Jeffrey.

Surviving is his wife Carol, his son Chuck Sturman, his daughter Dawn Goula and six grandchildren and his sister Sharon Hoffman.

Visitation will be Wednesday 6-9 pm at the Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River. Please visit www.laytons.net for additional information and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019
