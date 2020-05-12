Charles "Chuckie" Francis
Charles "Chuckie" Francis

Ocean Township - Charles Francis, "Chuckie", of Ocean Township, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Arbors Care Center in Toms River, NJ. He was 65 years old.

Chuckie worked for the Bendix Corporation and was a beloved employee and patron of Patrick's Pub in Neptune City.

He was a "Jersey Shore" staple and lifetime member of the Belmar Elks Club. Chuckie was a Phillies fanatic and loved to talk about his favorite team with friends at the pub. You may remember him turning toward you and telling you "This Bud's for you" or telling the bartenders "Take a buck for yourself".

He leaves behind many friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Services for Chuckie will be private




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
