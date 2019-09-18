|
Charles Franklin Ecks
Toms River - CHARLES FRANKLIN ECKS, 97, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Toms River. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and resided in Freehold, NJ, prior to settling in Toms River 18 months ago.
Charles was a United States Army Veteran proudly serving in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He earned the American Victory Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and the Victory Medal
Charles was employed as a Master Machinist for Precision Filaments, Freehold, NJ, prior to his retirement in 1983. Prior to that, he worked for A & M Karagheusian from 1948-1964.
He was a member of the Dutch Reformed Church, Freehold, NJ.
Charles was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Alma B. Ecks; his brother, C. George Ecks and his wife, Marilyn; and by his sister, Florence White and her husband, David. He is survived by his sons, C. Richard Ecks and his wife, Judith of Manchester Twp., NJ; and Philip G. Ecks and his wife, Darlene of Jackson Twp., NJ; his 4 grandchildren, James Ecks, Marcie Such, Christine Ecks, and Daniel Ecks; and by his 8 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Visitation from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with his Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charles's memory to the Ocean County Animal Shelter, 615 Freemont Ave., Jackson, NJ 08527 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 18, 2019