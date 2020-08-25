Charles G. Argentero, Jr.



Brick - Charles G. Argentero, Jr., 86, of Brick passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Charles, the son of Charles and Lillian Argentero, was born in Orange in 1934 and graduated from Dover High School in 1952. Following graduation, he immediately joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served in Korea from 1952-1956. He was passionate about his service, and loved to share his memories.



Charlie, as he was known by everyone, was a talented baseball player who played in the minor leagues before starting his 35 year career in liability claims investigation for Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. He and his wife, Jeanne, raised their family in Stockholm, N.J. before moving to Brick in 2006. Charlie was a 15 year member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary based in Keyport. He spent countless hours with his flotilla, and will be remembered for his sincere dedication. When not with his family or flotilla, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and sports. Charlie was an avid New York Mets and New York Giants fan, and knew the statistics of every player in the game.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jeanne, to whom he was married for 52 years. Charlie was the loving father of Beth Micioni and her husband Peter of Monmouth Beach, and Donna Hontz and her husband David of Newton. He was known as Pop-pop to his grandchildren Brian and wife Laura, Matthew, Stephen, and Sarah Micioni; Kelly McGarrity and husband Nolan, and Sam Hontz and fiance', Jinyoung. He was the proud great grandfather of Ava Micioni, and was excited about more on the way. Charlie is also survived by his sister Judy Roselli of Toms River, nephew Wally Henry of Texas, and his dear friend Laura. His sense of humor, quick wit, and love for his family will truly be missed.



Arrangements were entrusted to Jersey Shore Cremation Service, Manasquan, N.J. Services will be private. Donations in Charles' memory can be sent to: USCG Aux Flotilla-014-02-04, 1340A Hwy 36, Ste 24, Hazlet, NJ 07730.









