Charles G. Bull
Belmar - left this world peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Charlie grew up in Bayonne, NJ and was a graduate of St. Peter's College. Charlie was a math teacher for 37 years at Wall Township Schools where he had a great impact on his students. He was a Eucharistic Minister and usher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church as well as a Past Grand Knight with The Knights of Columbus Spring Lake Council 5611.
Surviving are his children; Lisa Walter and her husband Edward Walter, Sheri Vaccaro and her husband Henry Vaccaro Jr., Michele Jans and her husband John Jans, and daughter Jennifer Bull. His Grandchildren Ashley and Edward Walter, Henry III and Lola Vaccaro, Sofie, Johanna and Logan Jans, and Ayva Agama. His Brother John Crotty his wife Gail, his nephews Michael Crotty, John Crotty and niece Megan Rende.
Visitation 6 to 9 pm on Friday, Aug 2, 2019, at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. Funeral Service on Saturday 10 am, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Asbury Park. Internment immediately following at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Sea Girt.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 1, 2019