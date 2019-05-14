|
Charles G. Merla
Hazlet - Charles G. Merla, 60, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Charles was born on June 8, 1958 in Red Bank and grew up in Keyport. He has lived in the Keyport and Hazlet area for his entire life, where he also raised his family after marrying his loving wife, Susan, on February 14, 1986. Charles was a self-employed restaurateur. Most of all, he was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend, and was greatly loved by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Josephine (Davino) Merla. Charles is survived by beloved and devoted wife of 33 years, Susan (Smith) Merla, his loving children, Andrew Merla, Justin Merla, and Michaela Merla, all of Hazlet, along with his dear brothers, John Merla and Joseph Merla of Keyport, and many cherished extended family members and friends. Charles will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
In respect of Charles' wishes, he will be privately cremated. Family and friend are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Wednesday, May 15th from 6 to 9 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/t 35 N, Hazlet. In loving memory of Charles, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at https://msfocus.org. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019