Charles H. Eriksen
1947 - 2020
Charles H. Eriksen

Point Pleasant - Charles Eriksen passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020 at his residence in Point Pleasant. He was born in Newark, NJ and was raised in Point Pleasant. He graduated Ocean Road School in 1961 and he was in the first graduating class of Point Pleasant Boro High School in 1965.

His parents operated the Cottage Restaurant at Ken's Landing in the 1960's were Charlie worked. He was also a mate on the Norma K Boats.

As soon as he got his Driver's License he started working for Atlantic Coast Newspaper Company on Broadway and than in Lakewood Industrial Park before they became Jersey Distributors in Toms River on Route 9.

He attended Ocean County College in 1968 before getting drafted into the Army. He served in Vietnam in 1969 winning the Bronze Star . After getting out of the service in 1971 he married Jonelle. They had a news route in Leisure Village called Jo-Mar News for many years. During this time Charlie drove tractor trailers for Fast Forward for 20 years than Baker's Express as a driver for 15 years retiring in 2012.

He was predeceased by his wife in 2001, his son Warren in 2012 and his sister Cheryl in 2019.

Surviving are his children Tracey Martin and her companion John Dadas, his son-in-law Luis Cordero, Joseph Martin, Jay McCarthy and his wife Pamela, Patrick McCarthy and his wife Ronnie, and Michael McCarthy ; his grandchildren, Brandy, Jessica, Joseph, Taylor and Jared Martin, Shane and Patrick McCarthy; many cousins; his best friends Russell Wilkins and Ronnie Irwin, Nonee and Bridget Bartlett, Sandy, Terry and John Johansen.

Visitation will be Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 9:00 am-11:00 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
