Charles H. "Pete" Peterson



Pine Knoll Shores - Charles H. "Pete," Peterson, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. Dr. Peterson grew up in Lawrenceville and Seaside Park, NJ, where his fascination with the study of coastal waters and marine life, was developed and fostered. He loved stickball, swimming and body-surfing, and was an avid fisherman. His great skill and love of baseball led him to a stint as a semi- professional pitcher. Pete graduated from The Lawrenceville School, and went on to receive his undergraduate degree, from Princeton University, with highest honors, in 1968. He received his master's degree in Zoology, PhD, and postdoctoral degree in Population Biology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He was fortunate to have studied under Joseph Hurd Connell, an influential ecologist whose work greatly contributed to the scientific understanding of tropical rainforests, coral reefs and biodiversity.



Peterson began teaching at UNC Chapel Hill, in 1976, where he served as the joint distinguished professor in the Department of Marine Sciences within the UNC College of Arts and Sciences and at the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, until his retirement in June 2019. He left behind a legacy of interdisciplinary science, and took pride in the accomplishments of the more than 50 graduate students and hundreds of undergraduate students, he mentored. He has published over 250 scientific papers on topics ranging from fisheries management to coastal habitat restoration. His research has contributed to environmental regulations and management strategies, to protect and restore oyster reefs, and other sensitive coastal habitats from polluted runoff.



As a researcher and scientist, Dr. Peterson was on the front line of assessing the ecological repercussions of the Exxon-Valdez oil spill, at the time, the largest ever to occur in American waters. Peterson wrote in the peer reviewed journal Science, about the unprecedented scope of the spill, and the steps to take going forward.



Dr. Peterson served on numerous scientific panels for the State of NC, and at the federal level for the National Science Foundation. In his Pine Knoll Shores community he was known for his devotion to swimming and contributions to the local swim community, and his enthusiasm was an inspiration to his family, and many other young athletes.



For the well being of friends, the family will celebrate his life privately, with a memorial being planned for spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to ReClam the Bay, 68 Main St., Waretown, NJ 08758 or Clean Ocean Action, 49 Avenel Blvd, Long Branch, NJ 07740



Pete is survived by his wife, Christine M. Voss of Pine Knoll Shores; his son Per Arvid Peterson of Greenville; his son, Charles "Chip," Bowne Peterson and husband, Cameron Mumme of Durham NC; their mother, Nancy Peterson; step-daughter Chelsea J. McDaniel and husband, Jonathon of Swansboro; son Benjamin J. Maser of Wilmington; brother, Judge John A. Peterson, Jr. (ret. Sup. ct. NJ) and his wife, Bonnie of Seaside Park, NJ; loving niece and nephews John, Julie and Joshua Peterson; grandson James J. McDaniel; beloved life-long friend, Herman Penner (MaryAnn), of Arlington, VA, and many loving friends and colleagues.



He was preceded in death by his loving parents, John A. Peterson and Elizabeth Weelans Peterson









