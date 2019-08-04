|
Charles Haynes
Lakewood - Charles F. Haynes, 62, of Lakewood, passed away on August 2, 2019. Born in Irvington, he moved to Ocean County in 1981. He was employed with the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier for the Lakewood Branch before retiring after 38 years.
Mr. Haynes is predeceased by his parents Howard and Pauline Haynes and by his sister Susan Haynes. Surviving are his daughters Jessica Meola and Kristina Thoms, his 3 grandchildren, Gina, Ava, and Dante, his first wife Linda F. Mayeux and his second wife Cynthia A. Benenati.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6pm - 8pm at Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019