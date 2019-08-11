|
|
Charles Henry Poland, Jr.
Jackson Twp. - Charles Henry Poland, Jr., 78, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ. He was born in Neptune, NJ and resided in Island Heights, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 45 years ago.
Charles was a United States Veteran proudly serving in the Army.
He was employed as a landscaper by JJ Theibault Landscaping, Lakewood Twp., NJ for 55 years.
Charles was predeceased by his parents Charles Sr. and Gladys Poland; and by his wife, Anita, in 2015. He is survived by his sisters, Lelia Work of Beachwood, NJ, Suzanne Budraski of Manchester Twp., NJ, Cindy Robbins of Jackson Twp., and Penny Kneupel of Neptune; his step-son, James Perna of Woodbridge, VA; his stepdaughters, Cindi Staudigl of Toms River, NJ, and Deborah Coco of Tampa, FL; his 7 grandchildren; and by his 4 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME,
980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. If so desired memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to a or an animal charity and would be greatly appreciated. For further information and to send a condolence message to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019