Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Charles Henry



Tice, Jr.



Manchester - Charles Henry Tice, Jr., age 77, of Manchester, passed away on August 1, 2020.



Visiting will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River. He will be laid to rest, Monday, 11:00 AM at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store