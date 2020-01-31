|
Charles (Chuck) Hopper
Jackson - Charles (Chuck) Hopper, 77, of Jackson NJ died Tuesday January 28, 2020 at CareOne at Jackson from complications of Huntington's Disease. Chuck was born in Philadelphia, PA and lived in both Middletown and Fair Haven before moving to Jackson.
Chuck served in the Army from 1962 to 1964. He worked for over 30 years at Eigenrauch Farms, starting as a truck driver and then as supervisor. He also worked for the Asbury Park Press as a driver before he retired.
He enjoyed watching Yankees baseball in the summer and Giants football in the winter and was also an avid reader.
Chuck was pre-deceased by his wife, Carolyn Hopper in 2009. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Leonard (the late Michael) of Jackson and Carrie and her husband Ronald Prince of Middletown. He was also the proud grandfather of Jason Leonard, of Fort Collins and Caroline Prince.
A memorial service for Chuck will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 at Postens-McGinley Funeral Home 59 E. Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands from 4pm to 6pm.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, please do so in Chuck's name to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020