Charles J. Berzansky
Toms River - Charles (Joe) Joseph Berzansky passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center on July 16, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Joe was born on February 25, 1939, in Alverda, a small village in Western Pennsylvania. He spent his early years there and graduated from Penns Manor High School. After graduation, Joe joined US Navy. He proudly served his country on a destroyer, the USS HUNT DD-674, and which was part of the US Naval Atlantic Fleet, including the Mediterranean Sea. Upon returning home, he attended Indiana State College (University) in PA, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. Continued his education, attended Penn State University during summer 1966 and completed a program for the National Science Institute, received a Master of Science degree in chemistry from Trenton State University, and later became certified in Administration.
Joe began his began his teaching career in Chemistry at Toms River South High School in 1963, and retired after many successful years. His students were his pride and joy. He led many of his AP chemistry students to successful careers, including those students who entered the US Naval Academy at Annapolis. Joe was recognized by The American Chemical Society as a Distinguished Chemistry Teacher. He received honors as an advisor for Toms River Schools in the National Science League.
Throughout his teaching career, Joe worked as a seasonal Policeman for Seaside Heights, worked as delivery driver for Schaffer Beer Co, and was a construction worker for Hovnanian. He had many talents and could fix anything. He was proud of our family home that he helped to build in Toms River.
Joe will be remembered by everyone for his knowledge and interests. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing his harvest with family and neighbors. His love for fishing, clamming and boating was shared by his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
One of the highlights of Joe's life was being part of the USS HUNT DD-674 Destroyer Association and the Tin Can Sailor Assoc. He served as president, reunion event planner, and member of the board for the USS HUNT. Joe and his wife JoAnn looked forward to the interesting USS Hunt Reunions that were held yearly throughout the US. He especially loved to share stories of his time in the Navy with his children, grandchildren, and anyone who would listen.
Joe is survived by his loving wife JoAnn of 55 years; his children Charles Jr. and daughter Mickalene; four cherished grandchildren: Nicholas and Alex, Cole and Chase; his brother Michael (Joan) of West Deal, NJ; brother Dennis (Pat) of Greensburg, PA; brother Frank (Roxie) of Pittsburg, PA; his sister Helen Flickinger, Alverda, PA; niece Ann Kochel (spouse Jason) of NJ. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:00 AM on July 22 at St. Justin the Martyr Church on Fischer Blvd., Toms River. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a science scholarship fund in Joe's name for Toms River High School South graduate or the Diabetes Foundation. www.silvertonmemorial.com