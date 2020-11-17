1/1
Charles J. Lyons
1936 - 2020
Charles J. Lyons

Brick - Charles J. Lyons, Jr. 84 of Brick passed away peacefully on Sunday November 15, 2020.

He was born in Newark, NJ, grew up in Westfield and raised his family in Cranford before moving to Brick twenty years ago.

Charles played first string basketball at Holy Trinity High School in Westfield. He served in the United States Army. He attended St. Peter's University and later achieved his MBA and PhD. He worked for Lucent Corporation in Piscataway for thirty-five years as a Corporate Trainer. He was a member of the Choir Club at Lions Head South, he was a singer in a barber shop quartet and an avid bridge player.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years Patricia Walsh Lyons; two sons Robert Lyons of Holmdel and Michael Lyons of Brick; two daughters Mary Pat Silva of Mountainside and Carol Tucker of Holly Springs, NC; six grandchildren Clark, June, John , Sean, Kevin and Shannon.

Visitation will be Friday November 20, 2020 from 3:00 pm- 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be held Saturday 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, Bay Head. Please meet at Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for the visitation and funeral will be limited; please contact family for information. Flowers may be ordered at Added Touch Florist 732-477-7147. Donations may be made in Charlie's memory to Roots & Wings of NJ, 75 Bloomfield Ave., Denville, NJ 07834.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Mr. Charlie, you were one of the sweetest people we ever met. You will be remembered and loved always. Family, know that you are all in our thoughts, prayers, and in our hearts. Carol, you are an amazing daughter and a great friend,
Love and prayers,
Rick and Debbie Gordon
Deborah Gordon
