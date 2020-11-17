Charles J. Lyons



Brick - Charles J. Lyons, Jr. 84 of Brick passed away peacefully on Sunday November 15, 2020.



He was born in Newark, NJ, grew up in Westfield and raised his family in Cranford before moving to Brick twenty years ago.



Charles played first string basketball at Holy Trinity High School in Westfield. He served in the United States Army. He attended St. Peter's University and later achieved his MBA and PhD. He worked for Lucent Corporation in Piscataway for thirty-five years as a Corporate Trainer. He was a member of the Choir Club at Lions Head South, he was a singer in a barber shop quartet and an avid bridge player.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years Patricia Walsh Lyons; two sons Robert Lyons of Holmdel and Michael Lyons of Brick; two daughters Mary Pat Silva of Mountainside and Carol Tucker of Holly Springs, NC; six grandchildren Clark, June, John , Sean, Kevin and Shannon.



Visitation will be Friday November 20, 2020 from 3:00 pm- 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be held Saturday 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, Bay Head. Please meet at Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for the visitation and funeral will be limited; please contact family for information. Flowers may be ordered at Added Touch Florist 732-477-7147. Donations may be made in Charlie's memory to Roots & Wings of NJ, 75 Bloomfield Ave., Denville, NJ 07834.









