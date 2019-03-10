Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Jackson - Charles J. Salvatore, 56, of Jackson died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Jersey City, he resided in Lakehurst before moving to Jackson 10 years ago. Charles was a parishioner of St. John's R. C. Church, Lakehurst and belonged to the Jackson Moose Lodge 1459. Charles is survived by his parents, Norman & Theresa Salvatore of Lakehurst, 2 sons, Charles of Lakehurst and Timothy of Browns Mills, 2 grandchildren Trevor & Emma, and his girlfriend Tammy Garrigan. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019
