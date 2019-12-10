|
Charles J. Smith
Red Bank - Deacon Charles J. Smith, Jr., 85, of Red Bank, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided there most of his life before moving to Red Bank in 2000.
He honorably served in the Marine Corps for eight years, including during the Korean War. He was a Police Officer with the NYPD before retiring in 1982. Following his retirement, he joined JPC Brokers on Wall St. where he worked for many years.
Deacon Charlie was ordained a Deacon in 1986. He was assigned first to Mary Queen of Heaven Parish in Brooklyn, and was later Parish Administrator at St. Margaret Mary's Church in Brooklyn. Since moving to Red Bank, he has been a Deacon with St. Mary, Mother of God Parish in Middletown.
He enjoyed the game of golf, both playing and watching, and was a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and later the NY Mets. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, The Third Order of St. Francis, and the VFW. He was a great supporter of the St. Teresa of Avila Alumni Association. Deacon Charlie will be remembered for his sense of humor and most of all for his compassionate and charitable heart. His was a life devoted to faith, family and his country; he will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.
He was predeceased by his wife, Marie Smith (née Conaty) in 2005; his parents, Charles J. Smith, Sr. and Helen (née Lavin); his beloved grandparents, Nana (Borrie) and Pop (George Socrates); and his brother George Smith. Surviving are his son, Stephen Smith of Bangor, ME and daughter-in-law Alana of Lakewood, NJ; his daughter, Maura Thorp and her husband Edward of Fair Haven; his 5 grandchildren: Kathleen and Colleen Smith and Brendan, Gillian, and Aidan Thorp; his loving companion Kathleen Feury; his cousin Celia Marrs and family of Houston, TX; as well as his loving extended family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary, Mother of God Church 19 Cherry Tree Farm Road in Middletown. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, from 4 - 8 pm at St. Mary, Mother of God Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missionaries of Charity, 335 East 145th St., Bronx, NY 10451 or Council of Deacons-St. Stephen's Fund Office of the Diaconate, PO Box 5147, Trenton, NJ 08638-0147.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019