Charles Joseph Provenzano
Belmar, Bayville and Forked River - Charles Joseph Provenzano, age 53, of Belmar, Bayville and Forked River, passed away at Ocean Medical Center on April 13, 2020.
Chuck was born in Pt. Pleasant NJ on December 21, 1966, was a student at St. Rose Grammar School and High School graduating with the class of 1985. He was a sprinter and lettered in Varsity track. He went on to study at Allentown College of St. Francis DeSales and began his career at Ocean Medical center as a PCT and Security Officer. He graduated from the Monmouth County Police Academy in 1995 and worked as a Class II Special Police Officer in Belmar. He went on to become a Corrections Officer for Monmouth County Sheriff"s Office and dedicated 20 years before his retirement in 2014. After retirement, he worked part-time as a safety range officer and firearms instructor for Shooters in Tuckerton, NJ.
Chuck had many interests and hobbies. He loved a good joke. He was a Giant and Yankee fan but was the happiest being a fan for his sons Joe and Nick when they played football. He loved mysteryTV, and was known as a walking encyclopedia for trivia. He loved to travel. He had plans for a trip around the world in Epcot with his brother Michael, each on a rental scooter. He was a member of Belmar and Manasquan Volunteer Hook and Ladder Fire Co, KeyLargo/Lacey Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge #2394, National Rifle Association, Berkeley Township Board of Education, Berkeley Township Democratic Club, and the Berkeley Township Zoning Board.
Chuck was an avid Scout and Scouter throughout his life. During his youth, he was a member of Troop 40 Belmar. Scouting was a huge family activity and he was extremely proud when his boys earned Eagle Scout. He was a dedicated volunteer and mentor for the Jersey Shore Council. He was a den leader and Cubmaster for Pack # 27 Bayville, an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop # 76 Bayville and a member of the camp master corps for Joseph A. Citta Scout Reservation, Barnegat. He was the Jersey Shore Council shooting sports chairman from 2012-2015. He was a Brotherhood honor member of the Japeechen Lodge of the Order of the Arrow, Chuck also was the recipient of many accolades and awards including the Friendship District appreciation award for service and merit, the R Tait McKenzie Statue and Statuette. In 2014 the Jersey Shore Council awarded Chuck the Silver Beaver Award for his distinguished service, the highest council-level volunteer award.
Chuck was predeceased by his beloved grandparents Richard and Josephine Lynch, Charles and Josephine Provenzano and his father Joseph S. Provenzano. He is survived by his loving family including sons Joseph and Nicholas, born from a loving marriage to their mother Tracy Provenzano, his mother Patrica Lynch Provenzano, his sister Beth Ann McKeown, his sister Jennifer Hanson and her husband Paul, his brother Michael and his wife Eileen, mother-in-law Ellen Hammell, sister in law Kristin Helmlinger and brother in law Harry Hammell Jr, his nieces and nephews Kyle, Kayla, Connor, Kaitlyn, Michael, Eric, Luke, Andrew, Kenna and Miranda. Many beloved Uncles, Aunts and cousins, his grandparents Richard Lynch and Nora Provenzano and a multitude of loving friends including his best friend Betty Jo Damato, her children, Gabby, Danny, Johnny and their dog Lany.
On behalf of our family, we would like to pay special thanks to the healthcare heroes who cared for Chuck including the staff of the University of Pennsylvania, Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center. We are forever grateful for your loving care.
During this time we are unable to hold a Mass of Celebration but will plan at a future date. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020