Charles K. "Chuck" Murphy
Avon Lake, OH - Charles K. "Chuck" Murphy, age 75, passed away at Cleveland Clinic, Avon on March, Friday the 13th, 2020. Chuck was born August 3, 1944, the youngest of three boys, in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late Dr. James H. and Margaret (nee O'Donnell) Murphy.
Chuck was a generous man, with a big heart and a pension for kindness. He was full-blooded Irish and made sure that everyone knew it. Known to be a fun-loving guy, he always had a joke to share. Each time he told a joke the punch line would changes; which Chuck thought made his jokes the best.
Mr. Chuck, as family and friends lovingly referred to him, held strong to his traditional beliefs. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of history with anyone who would listen. In April 2002 he married the love of his life Mary "Beth" Ware, and he completed her family. They met during his 36-year long career in International Transportation for Eveready Battery.
Left to cherish Chuck's memory are his wife, Beth Murphy; three children, Paul Svensen (Lisa), Sarah Svensen, Kirsten Svensen (Jonathon Seitz); grandsons Alex and Shelby; brothers, James Murphy (Patricia) and Paul Murphy; and one niece and one nephew.
Memorials may be forwarded to ASPCA, www.aspca.org/donate or , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44016, .
A Celebration of Life to Toast Farewell will be announced for a later date. BUSCH FUNERAL HOME, Avon Lake. 440-933-3202 www. buschcares.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020