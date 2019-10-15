|
Charles Kaempffer
Sanibel, FL - Charles P. Kaempffer, 82, of Sanibel, Florida and Freehold Township died on October 14, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was a graduate of Monmouth University, West Long Branch. Mr. Kaempffer, a certified public accountant, served on the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and United Mobile Homes. He was a member of Old Tennent Presbyterian Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and trustee and Sanibel United Church of Christ. Mr. Kaempffer was a founding member of two local community banks. He was vice-chairman and treasurer of CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was a past president of the Freehold Y.M.C.A., a member of the Freehold Rotary Club, and a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He was an avid tennis player, golfer, bridge player, and gardener.
He was predeceased by his parents, William C. and Marie Vodola Kaempffer and a sister, Marilyn Ervin.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Daum Kaempffer; a son, Christopher Kaempffer, Hoboken; two daughters, Karen Kaempffer and husband Michael McCloskey, Colts Neck and Catherine Lacey and husband Brian, Kensington, Maryland; a brother, William Kaempffer, Spotsylvania, Virginia, four grandchildren, Jack and Camryn McCloskey and Sean and Charlotte Lacey; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.
Memorial donations to Open Door of Freehold, CentraState Healthcare Foundation, or Harry Chapin Food Bank, Fort Myers, Florida.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019